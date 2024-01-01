Wakefit
Start-ups Forced to be Creative to Compete with Creative Behemoths
Creativity stems from allowing creators to work fearlessly
The Entrepreneur Who Makes Sleep Work For Everyone Around
This entrepreneur wasn't sleeping over an idea. He knew the importance of the best mattress for a good night's sleep. Read more to know how his startup became the solution for sleepless nights.
Scaling Up Continuously, This Founder Ensured His Start-up Remained Profitable Since Inception
Ankit Garg of Wakefit says he values the core principles of business to not burn cash, a lesson he learnt from his previous failure
These Mattress Startups Want To Ensure 26 Years of Your Life Are Comfortable
Startups selling mattresses are reducing selling prices by eliminating or significantly reducing shop retail. These new-age companies are betting on technology and superior quality with competitive pricing to make a mark for themselves
Sleep Experts Usher Your Sweet Dreams
Founders Chaitanya Ramalingegowda and Ankit Garg each had three failed attempts in entrepreneurial arena. But their camaraderie fructified with Wakefit, which achieved breakeven in just three months of its inception.
Funding Friday: Byju's Lucky Stars & Newest Entrant of Investment Game
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds