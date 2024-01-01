Wakefit

Start-ups Forced to be Creative to Compete with Creative Behemoths

Creativity stems from allowing creators to work fearlessly

By Deepa Vaidya
The Entrepreneur Who Makes Sleep Work For Everyone Around

This entrepreneur wasn't sleeping over an idea. He knew the importance of the best mattress for a good night's sleep. Read more to know how his startup became the solution for sleepless nights.

Scaling Up Continuously, This Founder Ensured His Start-up Remained Profitable Since Inception

Ankit Garg of Wakefit says he values the core principles of business to not burn cash, a lesson he learnt from his previous failure

These Mattress Startups Want To Ensure 26 Years of Your Life Are Comfortable

Startups selling mattresses are reducing selling prices by eliminating or significantly reducing shop retail. These new-age companies are betting on technology and superior quality with competitive pricing to make a mark for themselves

Sleep Experts Usher Your Sweet Dreams

Founders Chaitanya Ramalingegowda and Ankit Garg each had three failed attempts in entrepreneurial arena. But their camaraderie fructified with Wakefit, which achieved breakeven in just three months of its inception.

