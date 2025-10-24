The Eye Foundation Raises USD 75 Mn from Verlinvest to Fuel Expansion Across South India The funding will be used to expand the network through new greenfield centres and brownfield acquisitions, enhance customer experience, and strengthen the organisation's reach across southern India.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dr D. Ramamurthy, Chairman of The Eye Foundation

Coimbatore-based The Eye Foundation, one of South India's leading eye care chains, has raised USD 75 million (INR 650 crore) from consumer-focused investment firm Verlinvest, marking its first-ever external fundraise.

The transaction gives Verlinvest a 20 per cent stake in the healthcare provider, which has been operating successfully for over four decades through internal accruals.

The funding will be used to expand the network through new greenfield centres and brownfield acquisitions, enhance customer experience, and strengthen the organisation's reach across southern India.

The Eye Foundation currently operates more than 25 hospitals in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, offering comprehensive eye care services, including cataract, retina, LASIK, glaucoma, ocular trauma, and corneal transplants. The chain treats over one million patients annually through its combination of tertiary and secondary centres.

This investment marks one of the largest single-specialty healthcare deals in India by a private equity firm and signals growing investor interest in focused healthcare delivery models. It also represents Verlinvest's largest commitment in the Indian healthcare sector to date.

Verlinvest, which has backed several Indian consumer brands such as Veeba, Epigamia, Purplle, and Wakefit, plans to double its annual investment deployment in India, particularly across the healthcare and consumer sectors. The firm has been consistently deploying over USD 100 million annually in the Indian market in recent years.

Arjun Anand, Managing Director and Head of Asia at Verlinvest, said, "India has already shown strong returns for us to date and we believe it has further scope to consistently outperform most global markets. Growing our India investment footprint with this partnership with The Eye Foundation is a fantastic opportunity for us."

Veda Corporate Advisors acted as the exclusive financial advisor to The Eye Foundation and its promoters for the transaction.

In the competitive Indian ophthalmology space, The Eye Foundation faces rivals such as Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital, Sankara Nethralaya, and Sankara Eye Foundation, all of which have a strong presence in southern India.

While large private players like Dr. Agarwal's and ASG Eye Hospital pursue expansion through acquisitions and greenfield projects, institutions such as Sankara and Ahalia Foundation Eye Hospital focus on outreach and community-oriented models.

Operating in both urban and semi-urban markets, The Eye Foundation aims to balance clinical quality with accessibility. Its latest capital infusion will help it expand its footprint and patient care capabilities amid growing demand for specialised eye care services.

The ophthalmology segment in India has witnessed steady but selective investment activity in recent years. Dr. Agarwal's raised around INR 300 crore through a public issue earlier in 2025, while ASG Eye Hospital secured further funding from existing investors after an INR 1,500 crore round led by General Atlantic and Kedaara Capital in 2022.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Marketing

Why the Next Era of Branding Belongs to Those Who Show Up

In this Age of Presence, the most powerful marketing strategy of all is simply showing up.

By John Emery
News and Trends

An INR 127 Crore Conflict: Meesho vs AWS, and the Power Imbalance in Cloud

Meesho is locked in a INR 127 crore arbitration tussle with AWS over alleged uncleared cloud bills.

By Kul Bhushan
Starting a Business

10 Best Business Segments That Create Million-Dollar Fortunes

This article will cover ten specific business segments that today's entrepreneurs are devoting their time and money to.

By Tom Corley
Growing a Business

Build a Billion-Dollar Business Without a Billion-Dollar Team — Using This Lean Growth Strategy

You don't need a huge team or deep pockets — just a smarter way to grow.

By Christopher Yang
Thought Leaders

Why Your Mindset Can Be Your Most Powerful Startup Strategy — and How to Develop It

I went from a UN intern to co-founding one of Europe's fastest-growing tech companies, proving that success isn't about background — it's about mindset and persistence.

By Bogdan Nesvit