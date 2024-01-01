warehousing

News and Trends

Welspun One's Second Warehousing-Focused Fund Raises INR 1,000 Crore

Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP) is an integrated fund and development management platform, designed to deliver large format, institutional Grade-A logistics and industrial parks across India

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

Growth In Industrial And Warehousing Sector: Transforming India's Economy

Infrastructure has always been a key enabler to transform the economic situation of countries across the globe

Technology

How Customized Warehousing and Logistics is Adding Value to Modern Manufacturing

With advanced tech innovation, the logistics and manufacturing sectors have moved beyond the rudimentary transportation of trade goods in the supply chain

News and Trends

Has the Government Finally Woken Up to Support Homegrown E-tailers?

Though the tweak or clarification in the policy will reportedly hurt Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart the most, domestic e-commerce players have welcomed this move as the level playing field