Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP) is an integrated fund and development management platform, designed to deliver large format, institutional Grade-A logistics and industrial parks across India

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP), an integrated fund and development management platform focused on investing in Grade-A warehousing and logistics real estate, has raised INR 1,000 crores within four months of launching its second fund. It has also announced the opening of its 'green shoe' option to raise an additional INR 1,000 crore.

"Our journey in the warehousing sector has been about weaving together the vital threads of investor trust, governance, execution, timely delivery, and a relentless focus on our customers. We are deeply grateful to our investors for their unwavering faith in us, which has powered our successful second fund-raise. It's indeed heartening to be part of this dynamic growth story of India's warehousing and logistics sector, and to contribute in our way by ensuring a robust platform for investments and a commitment to deliver excellence," said Anshul Singhal, managing director, Welspun One Logistics Parks.

According to an official statement, the potential corpus could reach INR 2,000 crore upon completion of the green shoe option, which would rank it among the largest in the domestic real estate alternatives space. It also added the plan entails an overall investment outlay of over INR 8,000 crore, which will propel Welspun One to an Assets under management (AUM) of $1 billion.

"Warehousing continues to be a high conviction area for us, and we believe the industry will grow multi-fold given the government's sustained policy focus on critical transport infrastructure, manufacturing, and consumption. Welspun One remains committed to delivering best-in-class infrastructure in line with the government's vision of developing a seamless and resilient logistics system Pan-India. It is heartening to see the domestic alternatives industry growing meaningfully, channelling domestic capital toward productive investments that spur economic growth and nation-building," said Balkrishan Goenka, chairman, Welspun Group.

With an advanced pipeline of land parcels in key warehousing micro markets such as Mumbai Metropolitan Region. With Chennai, Bangalore, and Lucknow already in place, the fund-2 is well positioned to add 10-12 million square feet of new projects to its existing portfolio, WOLP said.

The company further added that this approach could potentially create an aggregate portfolio of 16-18 million square feet over the next 4-5 years across first and last-mile facilities in tier 1 and 2 cities.

Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP) is an integrated fund and development management platform, designed to deliver large format, institutional Grade-A logistics and industrial parks across India.