Wealthtech
Wright Research Raises $1 Million In Seed Funding
The fund raised will be used for business expansion, bolstering the technology stack, and accelerating its foray into institutional fund management
Savart Raises $1.5 Million In Pre-Series A Funding
The fund raised will help Savart double down on its marketing efforts, ramp up the product suite expansion and expand its global reach on its diverse network
Finnovate Raises Nearly $1 million In Pre-Series A Funding
The fund raised will enable Finnovate to scale its technology-led wealth management platform and Finnversity, a financial literacy platform to help many Indian Families achieve complete financial well-being
Centricity Wealthtech Raises $4 Million In Pre-Seed Funding Round
The company plans to use the funds to strengthen teams across technology, investment product and sales functions as well as increasing brand awareness