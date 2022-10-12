Wright Research Raises $1 Million In Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Quant and AI-driven investment advisor Wright Research has raised $1 million in a Seed funding round from Orios Venture Partners. The fund raised will be used for business expansion, bolstering the technology stack, and accelerating its foray into institutional fund management

Company handout

"The Indian market has myriad opportunities which come and go dynamically, which are why well-researched and risk-managed quantitative investment strategies can really flourish here. We have seen the power of the rising retail investor in India who increasingly trusts technology. We are committed to providing our investors with an enhanced investment experience powered by quantitative research and a dedicated and transparent approach. We happen to make great strategies that have flourished in the last few years, which helps us in our mission," said Sonam Srivastava, founder, Wright Research.

Founded in 2019 by Sonam Srivastava, Wright Research is a wealth-tech startup that operates purely digitally in a highly transparent fashion. With the new funds, the startup will bolster its execution technology and client experience, push for building a wider community of subscribers, and also start its foray into portfolio management services and alternative investing with the appropriate SEBI licenses, as per company's statement.

"We are excited to partner with Sonam on her journey to provide a quant based hedge fund approach to retail investors and believe that this represents an extremely sophisticated strategy in investments thus far available only to high ticket size investors. We're happy to support her in the democratisation of this strategy, which has become a powerful trend in finance due to distribution via digital ecosystems," said Rajeev Suri, managing partner at Orios Venture Partners.