Weaver Services

Maharashtra Tech Funding Touches USD 2 Bn in 9M 2025: Report

Retail, real estate and construction tech, and fintech led sectoral growth, backed by active investors such as Venture Catalysts, Antler, Elevation Capital, Lightspeed, Bessemer, and Sofina.

By Minakshi Sangwan
BII Backs Housing Finance NBFC Altum Credo With INR 170 Cr Equity

The fresh infusion is expected to strengthen the company's balance sheet and aid its expansion across southern and western India, where it already has a presence.

This Week's Biggest Startup Funding Highlights (Aug 15–22)

Indian startups secure major funding, fueling growth across diverse sectors.

Lightspeed, Premji Invest Lead USD 170 Mn Round in Housing Finance Firm Weaver Services

Earlier, Weaver Services acquired Capital India Housing Finance, which served as its anchor asset.