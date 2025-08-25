BII Backs Housing Finance NBFC Altum Credo With INR 170 Cr Equity The fresh infusion is expected to strengthen the company's balance sheet and aid its expansion across southern and western India, where it already has a presence.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vikrant Bhagwat, MD and CEO of Altum Credo

Altum Credo Home Finance, a Pune-based affordable housing finance company, has secured INR 170 crore (around USD 19.5 million) in equity funding from British International Investment (BII), the UK's development finance institution and impact investor. The company is a non-deposit-taking housing finance player focused on underserved urban and semi-urban borrowers.

The fresh infusion is expected to strengthen the company's balance sheet and aid its expansion across southern and western India, where it already has a presence.

Founded in 2016, Altum Credo primarily provides long-tenure home loans to customers with informal or semi-formal income profiles. Its model combines a technology-led origination and underwriting process with an extensive field network to address gaps in credit access.

According to data from TheKredible, Altum Credo has raised close to USD 80 million in total funding so far. In April 2023, the lender secured USD 40 million through a mix of primary and secondary transactions led by Z3Partners and Oikocredit.

The company said it has served more than 15,000 customers across six states, with assets under management exceeding INR 1,000 crore. In the financial year ending March 2024, Altum Credo reported a 67 percent growth in operating revenue to INR 112.87 crore, while its net profit more than doubled to INR 20 crore.

The funding comes at a time when activity in the housing finance sector is gaining momentum. Weaver Services raised USD 170 million last week, while Vastu Housing and Easy Home Finance also closed sizeable funding rounds earlier this year.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

I Make Time for Lunch With Someone New Every Day — And Its Changed My Career

I share a meal with someone new every day. It's changed my network and community. Here's how.

By Rogers Healy
News and Trends

Enmovil Secures USD 6 Mn in Series A Round Led by Sorin Investments

The round also saw participation from Capria Ventures and Twynam.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Kiwi Raises USD 24 Mn in Series B Funding Led by Vertex Ventures SEA and India

Existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, Stellaris Venture Partners, and Omidyar Network also participated in the round.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

Why Every Entrepreneur Needs an Exit Mindset from Day One — and How I Learned This the Hard Way

Here's why entrepreneurs must build their businesses with the end in mind.

By Peter Goldstein
News and Trends

Reliance Retail Launches FMCG Brand 'Independence' In Gujarat

Independence includes diverse categories such as staples, processed foods, beverages, among other daily essentials

By Shrabona Ghosh