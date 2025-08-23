This Week's Biggest Startup Funding Highlights (Aug 15–22) Indian startups secure major funding, fueling growth across diverse sectors.

By Minakshi Sangwan

India's startup ecosystem continues to witness strong momentum, with companies across sectors raising fresh funds to expand their operations and strengthen offerings. From finance to technology, solar energy, and consumer products, these ventures highlight the diversity and innovation driving India's entrepreneurial landscape.

Weaver Services: Affordable Home Finance Innovator
Founded in 2024 by Satrajit Bhattacharya and Anil Kothuri, Weaver Services is based in Mumbai and is building a technology-driven, affordable home finance business. The company leverages artificial intelligence and alternative data to cater to underserved markets, focusing on self-employed individuals in tier II and III cities. Weaver's mission is to make home ownership accessible to those overlooked by traditional lenders.

Funding Amount: USD 170 Million
Investors: Lightspeed, Premji Invest, Gaja Capital

Amnex Infotechnologies: Smart Tech Solutions Provider
Launched in 2008 in Ahmedabad by Aditya Shah and Tapan Gosaliya, Amnex Infotechnologies develops end-to-end technology solutions that integrate Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Geographic Information Systems, and blockchain. Its offerings span multiple sectors including smart cities, agriculture, utilities, and logistics, enabling digital transformation at scale.

Funding Amount: USD 52.6 Million
Investors: Wealth Company Asset Management

Darwinbox: Human Capital Management Leader
Darwinbox, founded in 2015 by Jayant Paleti, Chaitanya Peddi, and Rohit Chennamaneni, is headquartered in Hyderabad. The company provides a cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software platform that streamlines the entire employee lifecycle. From payroll and attendance tracking to performance analytics and talent management, Darwinbox helps organizations optimize HR operations with efficiency.

Funding Amount: USD 40 Million
Investors: Teachers' Venture Growth (TVG)

R for Rabbit: Baby Products Brand
Founded in 2014 by Kunal and Kinjal Popat in Ahmedabad, R for Rabbit is a leading baby products brand. Its offerings include strollers, car seats, feeding essentials, diaper bags, high chairs, and toys through its sub-brand Orapple. With a wide range of safe and innovative products, the company caters to modern parenting needs across India.

Funding Amount: USD 27 Million
Investors: Filter Capital, 3one4 Capital

Goldi Solar: Renewable Energy Manufacturer
Established in 2011 by Ishverbhai Dholakia in Surat, Goldi Solar manufactures solar photovoltaic modules and provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. The company also functions as an Independent Power Producer, contributing to India's renewable energy expansion with high-quality solar solutions.

Funding Amount: USD 15.72 Million
Investors: Nikhil Kamath

Together, these ventures underline the resilience and diversity of Indian startups, each addressing critical gaps in their sectors while attracting strong investor interest.

