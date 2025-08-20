Baby Products Brand R for Rabbit Bags USD 27 Mn Series B Funding The Series B funding round was led by Filter Capital and 3one4 Capital.

D2C Baby products brand R for Rabbit has raised USD 27 million in Series B funding led by Filter Capital and 3one4 Capital.

The round included both primary investment and secondary share sale, which enabled the exit of early investor Xponentia Capital. IndigoEdge served as the financial advisor for the transaction.

R for Rabbit was founded in 2014 by husband-and-wife duo Kunal and Kinjal Popat. The company operates in the babycare segment with a diverse portfolio of products such as strollers, car seats, high chairs, bathtubs, feeding items, and safety solutions. It claims to have built a customer base of more than 5 million parents and works with over 2,000 offline partners across the country.

The newly raised funds will be used to expand omnichannel distribution, boost innovation in product design, and strengthen digital initiatives. This is aimed at capturing a larger share of India's growing childcare market. The brand has also been focusing on enhancing customer experience through new offerings.

Xponentia Capital, which invested about USD 4.5 million in 2021, exited through this round. Since then, the company has recorded steady growth, reporting revenue of INR 170 crore in FY25, up 31 percent year on year, with a profit of INR 2.21 crore. Its annual revenue run rate has crossed USD 30 million.

"India's babycare industry is on a strong upward curve. With rising disposable incomes and discerning parents seeking uncompromised safety and quality, the market is ripe for brands that can deliver on those expectations," said Co-founder and CEO Kunal Popat.

R for Rabbit competes in the babycare segment with established brands such as FirstCry, LuvLap, Mee Mee, Chicco, and Mothercare
