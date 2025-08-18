The investment is expected to support Goldi Solar's capacity expansion and strengthen India's position as a global renewable energy hub.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Zerodha co-founder and investor Nikhil Kamath has invested INR 137.5 crore in Goldi Solar, solar photovoltaic module manufacturer. The investment is expected to support Goldi Solar's capacity expansion and strengthen India's position as a global renewable energy hub.

Goldi Solar has rapidly scaled its operations in the past year, nearly tripling its solar module manufacturing capacity from 3 gigawatts to 14.7 gigawatts. The company is also developing large-scale solar cell manufacturing facilities in Surat, Gujarat. It plans to introduce high-efficiency solar modules and cells using advanced technologies to meet India's growing clean energy needs.

Highlighting the importance of supporting the sector, Kamath said, "Renewable energy in India is a massive sector, and there is an equally massive opportunity to build global-scale companies right here on our home ground. It is imperative that we back these companies to accelerate the country's clean energy transition."

The investment comes as India experiences rapid growth in solar demand. Government policies such as the target of 280 gigawatts of solar power capacity by 2030, import duties on foreign modules, and the Production Linked Incentive scheme for local manufacturers are driving momentum in the sector.

Founded in 2011 by Ishverbhai Dholakia, Goldi Solar has emerged as the nation's largest solar module producer with over a decade of industry expertise. Its mission aligns with India's goals of decarbonisation and achieving net zero emissions before 2070, contributing to a sustainable energy future for the country.