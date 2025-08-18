The Wealth Company Invests INR 460 Cr in Amnex Infotechnologies The funds will be deployed to expand the company's artificial intelligence, internet of things and smart infrastructure solutions across sectors including mobility, logistics, utilities, mining, agriculture and urban development.

Wealth Company Asset Management, the asset management arm of Pantomath Group, has invested INR 460 crore in Amnex Infotechnologies through its Bharat Value Fund.

This marks the Ahmedabad-based firm's first growth capital round. The funds will be deployed to expand the company's artificial intelligence, internet of things and smart infrastructure solutions across sectors including mobility, logistics, utilities, mining, agriculture and urban development.

Founded in 2008 by Aditya Shah and Tapan Gosaliya, Amnex Infotechnologies offers end-to-end technology services covering design, development and integration. The company leverages hardware, software, data analytics and Industry 4.0 tools such as IoT, GIS, machine learning and blockchain.

Over the years, it has built more than 18 proprietary platforms serving diverse industries. Its portfolio also includes digital public infrastructure aligned systems that combine open platforms with proprietary solutions for advanced analytics and operational optimisation.

According to the company, the fresh capital will strengthen its mission to design connected systems that anticipate human needs and support inclusive and resilient infrastructure.

Aditya Shah, Founder and Managing Director, Amnex Infotechnologies, said the company is entering a phase where artificial intelligence, contextual data and connected infrastructure are becoming integral to daily life. "Our mission is to design systems that anticipate human needs, dissolve barriers and unlock the true potential of digital infrastructure. With growth capital and deep expertise, we are ready to shape tomorrow's societies to be more inclusive, more resilient and profoundly human," Shah said.

Amnex claims to have recorded a compounded annual growth rate of 75 percent in the last three years while operating on an asset-light model. It has consistently delivered returns on capital employed above 40 percent and built a strong order book across multiple industries. Its solutions are deployed in mission critical projects that require transparency, accessibility and measurable impact at scale.

Madhu Lunawat, Founder and Managing Director of Wealth Company Asset Management, said India's digital infrastructure push is accelerating with national programmes such as Digital India, India Stack and the National AI Mission. She noted that Amnex has established itself with a proven track record, domain expertise and scalable technology capabilities, positioning it to play a role in shaping India's digital growth.

The Bharat Value Fund has been actively investing in Indian enterprises and has completed multiple transactions in the last six months across diverse sectors.
