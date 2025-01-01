web series

Witches, Criminals And Serial Killers: What To Watch

It's a weekend for magic and murder mysteries as we narrow down on some of the movies and web series you should watch during your free time.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari
Netflix: The Opportunity Hub For Non-Mainstream Films

OTT platforms such as Prime Video, Zee5, Disney Hotstar, Voot, etc, have changed the way we consume entertainment, but Netflix has carved its own niche

What India Made & Watched in 2019: #11 Popular Shows That You Can't-Miss

Entrepreneur India has handpicked some Indian web series that you need to binge-watch and relish some entertaining and engaging content

Riding the 'Good' Content Wave

In the fiercely competitive Indian entertainment industry where big production houses pump in huge sums of money to make films work, Manish Mundra's humble production house - through its inclination towards good content over big budgets - has seemed to have found a niche for itself

3 Top Web/Television Series Every Entrepreneur Should Watch

Entrepreneur India lists a few such series that every entrepreneur must watch