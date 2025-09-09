OTT platforms have not just given audiences multiple options to watch from the comfort of their homes, but they have also revived fading careers of multiple celebrities as well as introduced new faces into stardom.

India's entertainment landscape has undergone a drastic shift in the last decade. Post-COVID, the country faced a major transformation in the way audiences consume content, and the rise of streaming platforms has not just increased but has also redefined the career trajectories of actors. For many actors, the leap from films or television to OTT has become more than just a medium switch; it's more like a savvy entrepreneurial move.

Democratization of Stardom

Digital platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, and more have flattened the hierarchy of celebrity status. For actors who have been typecast for years or the ones who have been overlooked by mainstream cinema, have now started finding new opportunities to showcase their real talent.

For example, Manoj Bajpayee, although he has been doing various roles in cinema, when his portrayal of Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man came out, it turned him into a pan-Indian digital sensation. Another example is none other than Pankaj Tripathi; if it were not for OTT platforms and Mirzapur, it would take him decades to be as well-known as he is today.

OTT not only gave us all these amazing actors but also layered storytelling and allowed craft to outshine mere star value.

Reinvention Through Streaming

OTT has also become a reinvention platform for established stars. Let's discuss this topic with two major examples where actors found a new birth in terms of their careers.

• Saif Ali Khan, who was once known just for his romantic and comic roles, got an opportunity to deliver a dark role with Sacred Games on Netflix. Not that it is necessary to mention, but he completely nailed it.

• Another solid example is seasoned actress Sushmita Sen, who made a powerful comeback with Aarya on Disney+ Hotstar. With her performance, she proved that age and gender barriers hold less sway in the streaming era.

Rise of the 'OTT-First' Celebrity

While we are now mentioning celebrities who already made space for themselves in cinema before entering the OTT space, let's not forget that digital platforms are also big on origin. Streaming has created a valuable queue of 'OTT-first' celebrities who rose directly through digital content. Jaideep Ahlawat in Paatal Lok, Radhika Apte in Ghoul, Jitendra Kumar in TVF Pitchers, and many more are the biggest examples of OTT-first celebrities who rose to fame without being seen on the big screen.

Entrepreneurs in the Streaming Economy

The digital boom also encouraged celebrities to explore the entrepreneurial side of their careers. Actors like Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas ventured into content creation tailored for OTT platforms, strengthening their brand equity as creators.

OTT platforms are reshaping how celebrities approach careers in four key ways:

• Choice of diverse scripts without any compulsion of box office failure.

• Strong roles/characters over more minutes of screen presence to make an impact.

• More reach towards a global audience through major OTT platforms.

• A well-received digital role directly translating to more entrepreneurial opportunities and attracting endorsements.

In a nutshell, OTT platforms are not just altering how audiences consume content; they are rewriting celebrity careers.