Snooplay, Heizen, and Wah! Puchka Wah! Litti Raise Early-Stage Funding
Stride Ventures Invests INR 85 Crore in Wow! Momo
This debt investment marks another step in Stride Ventures' mission to back high-growth, category-leading startups
Wow! Momo Raises INR 130-150 Cr to Fuel Aggressive National Expansion
The Kolkata-based quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain plans to use the capital to scale its presence across India by opening 200–250 new outlets by next year and expanding its frozen momos segment.
Wow! Momo Foods Raises INR 70 Cr Funding as an Extension to its Latest Round from Z3Partners
The Delhi-based food brand plans to improve its distribution network, research and development initiatives for the FMCG segment, and quick-service restaurant brand growth and expansion by utilising the new earnings.