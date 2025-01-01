Wow! Momo Foods

Snooplay, Heizen, and Wah! Puchka Wah! Litti Raise Early-Stage Funding

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Stride Ventures Invests INR 85 Crore in Wow! Momo

This debt investment marks another step in Stride Ventures' mission to back high-growth, category-leading startups

Wow! Momo Raises INR 130-150 Cr to Fuel Aggressive National Expansion

The Kolkata-based quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain plans to use the capital to scale its presence across India by opening 200–250 new outlets by next year and expanding its frozen momos segment.

Wow! Momo Foods Raises INR 70 Cr Funding as an Extension to its Latest Round from Z3Partners

The Delhi-based food brand plans to improve its distribution network, research and development initiatives for the FMCG segment, and quick-service restaurant brand growth and expansion by utilising the new earnings.