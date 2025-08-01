The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Toy marketplace Snooplay Raises INR 8 Cr Funding

Toy marketplace Snooplay has secured INR 8 crore in a pre-Series A1 funding round led by Pravek Family Office, with additional backing from strategic angel investors. The Noida-based company had earlier raised USD 535,000 in a seed round.

The new capital will be directed toward launching two proprietary technology products aimed at reshaping how toys are discovered, purchased, and reused in India, using artificial intelligence, data, and user insights.

Founded in 2019 by Aanchal Mahajan and Brij Raj Singh, Snooplay operates an AI-driven platform that combines toy discovery, purchase, and buyback within a single system. Its Toy Intelligence Database maps products to developmental skills, moods, play types, and learning goals, offering an industry-specific approach to personalised recommendations.

"We are building India's only toy app that's serious about play. An app that helps you discover and buy the right toy when your child needs it and lets you trade it in for store credits once they've outgrown it. No clutter, no guilt. Just a smarter way to play," said co-founder Aanchal Mahajan.

The platform lists more than 35,000 toys from over 600 brands, serving parents, collectors, and gift buyers. Plans include expanding the buyback programme in partnership with NGOs for sustainable donations, strengthening private label products, and improving technology, logistics, and retail presence across both online and offline channels.

AI-Native Startup Heizen Attracts USD 500K Funding

Heizen has secured USD 500K in pre-seed funding led by Titan Capital, with additional participation from angel investors Varun Alagh and Abhishek Goyal.

The funds will be directed toward scaling its engineering team in India, expanding customer acquisition in the United States, and advancing its proprietary multi-agent software delivery platform.

Founded in April 2024 by Aman Arora, Abhilasha Singh, and Nijansh Verma, the startup was established to modernise India's IT services for the AI-driven era. Heizen combines large language model-powered AI agents with human engineering talent to design, develop, and deploy custom software solutions. Its services include building internal tools, minimum viable products, and AI-first digital platforms, delivered through a weekly sprint-based model.

Since launch, the startup has served more than 50 clients across India and the United States and reports 20 percent month-on-month growth. It claims an 83 percent first-month client retention rate. The company is targeting the USD 4.6 trillion global IT services market and plans to strengthen its presence in the US while enhancing its AI capabilities.

"Our aim is to rebuild the IT services model for the AI age, focusing on velocity over headcount," the co-founders said in a joint statement. A Titan Capital spokesperson noted that Heizen's model offers the speed and focus required by AI-native companies and aligns with broader shifts in the industry.

Wow! Momo's Sagar Daryani and Others Back Wah! Puchka Wah! Litti with USD 230K Investment

Wah! Puchka Wah! Litti has secured USD 230K from Sagar Daryani, co-founder of Wow! Momo, along with Abhishek Rungta, Dot & Key co-founder, and several global angel investors.

The funds will be used to expand its outlet network in Kolkata, strengthen its core team, and build systems to support future growth.

Founded by Deepak Kumar in 2022, the startup focuses on bringing India's traditional street snacks into an organised quick service restaurant format while maintaining authentic taste and hygiene.

The brand currently operates 18 outlets in Kolkata, serving items such as puchkas and litti chokha. It has also launched its own direct-to-consumer platform offering delivery within 30 minutes.

"This venture is giving India's street food a modern upgrade while keeping it authentic and scalable," said Sagar Daryani, who invested in his personal capacity.

The startup plans to open 19 more outlets in the city and aims to reach 100 outlets across six metro cities within two years.