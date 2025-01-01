Yuvraj Singh

From Six Sixes to Second Innings: The Emotional Rise of Yuvraj Singh

The entrepreneurial comeback of Yuvraj Singh: How he turned survival, sport & purpose into a brand empire.

By Reema Chhabda
Cricketing Icon And Entrepreneur Yuvraj Singh Invests in Nutrition Healthcare Startup Wellversed

Singh will also be the brand ambassador for the startup brand for three years

Yuvraj Singh: The Risk-Taking Entrepreneur

The swashbuckling cricketer speaks about his cricketing career, cancer, and YouWeCan Foundation and Ventures

Yuvraj Singh - An Icon Whose Goodbye Leaves A Lot Behind

The news of Yuvraj Singh's retirement from international cricket has shaken many but the match winner's life ironically has been all about the highs, lows and making history