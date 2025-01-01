Zinnov
Karnataka is the Epicentre of Mid-Market GCCs, Maturing Faster than Peers: Zinnov-KDEM Study
Bengaluru accounts for nearly half of India's mid-market GCCs, with over 74,000 professionals driving AI, Cloud, and Cybersecurity mandates for global enterprises
Mid-Market GCCs Set to Drive the Next Phase of Growth: Nasscom-Zinnov Report
Globally, there are 130,000 to 150,000 mid-market companies, and India stands to attract a significant share – estimated at 30,000 to 40,000
Specialized AI Roles Command Premium Salary Hike of 35-55% during Job Transitions
GCC employees with specialized artificial intelligence (AI) and digital capabilities can secure substantially higher compensation ranging from INR 26-152 lakh per annum.
Tier II-III Cities in India Become Pivotal in Scaling Up GCCs
GCCs are increasingly moving to tier-II cities due to factors like labour arbitrage, availability of human resources specially engineering talent, and cost factor