[Funding Alert] This Self-Driving Car Rental Start-up Will Ramp Up Its Growth Efforts With Newly Raised Funds

Bengaluru-based Zoomcar raised $30 million as part of its ongoing $100 million Series D funding round

By Shreya Ganguly
Self-Driving Car Rental Industry has Potential to Flourish. Here's Proof

The segment has attracted Unicorn Ola which launched its self-drive car-sharing service 'Ola Drive' last week wherein users can book a car of their choice by paying a security deposit starting at INR 2,000

Here is Why ZoomCar is Betting High on Electric Vehicles

The self-drive startup aims to enter the unicorn club in the next 12-18 months

How the Latest Venture Capital Investment could Broaden Electric Car Rentals PAN-India

As per Crunchbase, the total amount of funding raised by ZoomCar in India is $100.2 million

This Entrepreneur Dedicated his Entire Career to Sustainable Development

Zoomcar is India's first and largest self-drive rental player.

How Zoomcar Cracked The Idea Of Self-Drive Car Rental Business In India

In India, it's most critical to deliver an absolutely frictionless customer experience