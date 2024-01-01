zoomcar
[Funding Alert] This Self-Driving Car Rental Start-up Will Ramp Up Its Growth Efforts With Newly Raised Funds
Bengaluru-based Zoomcar raised $30 million as part of its ongoing $100 million Series D funding round
Self-Driving Car Rental Industry has Potential to Flourish. Here's Proof
The segment has attracted Unicorn Ola which launched its self-drive car-sharing service 'Ola Drive' last week wherein users can book a car of their choice by paying a security deposit starting at INR 2,000
Here is Why ZoomCar is Betting High on Electric Vehicles
The self-drive startup aims to enter the unicorn club in the next 12-18 months
How the Latest Venture Capital Investment could Broaden Electric Car Rentals PAN-India
As per Crunchbase, the total amount of funding raised by ZoomCar in India is $100.2 million
This Entrepreneur Dedicated his Entire Career to Sustainable Development
Zoomcar is India's first and largest self-drive rental player.
How Zoomcar Cracked The Idea Of Self-Drive Car Rental Business In India
In India, it's most critical to deliver an absolutely frictionless customer experience