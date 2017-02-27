This Entrepreneur Dedicated his Entire Career to Sustainable Development

Zoomcar is India's first and largest self-drive rental player.

By Punita Sabharwal

They are the 35 boldest entrepreneurs of India who are changing the game in various industries and together they represent the optimism, inventiveness and boldness of India's millennial entrepreneurs. They have not just questioned the conventional wisdom but answered it with their fiery and risky business undertakings. They have inspired every young Indian to not shy away from breaking the status quo, rewriting the rules and transforming the world.

Entrepreneur Magazine is glad to present Greg Moran, 31, CEO And Co- founder, Zoomcar who made it to our 35 under 35 special.

Greg has dedicated his entire career to sustainable development across the globe. Zoomcar is India's first and largest self-drive rental player.

Remembering his early days, Greg says,"Getting to the start line was very challenging due to the ambiguity around government regulations. Even today, it is a challenge since it also constrains our supply growth." Zoomcar is yet to break at the corporate level. That's what Greg plans to achieve in 2017. He is building Zoomcar, into a large scale, by becoming a hyper local transport business in India with ZAP marketplace.

(This article was first published in the February issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)
Punita Sabharwal

Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine

