35Under35
35Under35
Do You Think Your Business is on its Way to Reach the Pinnacle of Success? If Yes, Nominate Yourself For Entrepreneur's 35Under35 List
In pursuit of bold young leaders who are making a difference to their choice of industry, Entrepreneur India calls out for nominations for our 35under35 list 2019
More From This Topic
35Under35
Jinder Mahal on How He battled His Way to the WWE Championship
Jinder Mahal's is a story of firm grit and unfettered determination
35Under35
How UClean Banked on Franchising to Reach Where it is Today
The company has attained breakeven point in the seventh month of its operation
35Under35
Meet the 'Chat'ing Heroes of India
ShareChat is a first of its kind vernacular social network, focused completely on India
35Under35
This Entrepreneur is Nurturing Health with a 'Shot'
Kivashots comes handy in 40 ml test tubes in a pack of six
35Under35
The Story Behind Shreya Mishra's 'AirBnB' of Fashion
Flyrobe offers designer wear on rent at 15 per cent of the retail price
35Under35
What Now for Manushi Chillar After Winning Miss World 2017
An aspiring gynecologist and cardiac surgeon Manushi Chillar was crowned as Miss World in 2017
35Under35
The Inspiring Story of an Artisan Food Retailer
Sustenance was born drawing inspiration from the artisan food movement Richa witnessed in New York
35Under35
SILA is Doing Something that is Not Common in India
It is one of the very few Indian companies that provide such a wide range of real estate services – facility management, project management/interior contracting and real estate advisory
35Under35
This Chief Eating Officer is Creating Experience Out of a 'Thaal'
Keeping his mother busy led to the genesis of the this food start-up
35Under35
This IIT Duo has Heralded a New Era in Digital Payments for Businesses
With Mastercard being their strategic partner and raising $20 million from Tiger Global and Y combinator, Razorpay aims to grow 4x by end of 2018