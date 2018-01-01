35Under35

Jinder Mahal on How He battled His Way to the WWE Championship
Jinder Mahal on How He battled His Way to the WWE Championship

Jinder Mahal's is a story of firm grit and unfettered determination
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
How UClean Banked on Franchising to Reach Where it is Today
How UClean Banked on Franchising to Reach Where it is Today

The company has attained breakeven point in the seventh month of its operation
Komal Nathani | 1 min read
Meet the 'Chat'ing Heroes of India
Meet the 'Chat'ing Heroes of India

ShareChat is a first of its kind vernacular social network, focused completely on India
Punita Sabharwal | 1 min read
This Entrepreneur is Nurturing Health with a 'Shot'
This Entrepreneur is Nurturing Health with a 'Shot'

Kivashots comes handy in 40 ml test tubes in a pack of six
Anindita Ganguly | 1 min read
The Story Behind Shreya Mishra's 'AirBnB' of Fashion
The Story Behind Shreya Mishra's 'AirBnB' of Fashion

Flyrobe offers designer wear on rent at 15 per cent of the retail price
Sugandh Bahl | 1 min read
What Now for Manushi Chillar After Winning Miss World 2017
What Now for Manushi Chillar After Winning Miss World 2017

An aspiring gynecologist and cardiac surgeon Manushi Chillar was crowned as Miss World in 2017
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
The Inspiring Story of an Artisan Food Retailer
The Inspiring Story of an Artisan Food Retailer

Sustenance was born drawing inspiration from the artisan food movement Richa witnessed in New York
Punita Sabharwal | 1 min read
SILA is Doing Something that is Not Common in India
SILA is Doing Something that is Not Common in India

It is one of the very few Indian companies that provide such a wide range of real estate services – facility management, project management/interior contracting and real estate advisory
Punita Sabharwal | 1 min read
This Chief Eating Officer is Creating Experience Out of a 'Thaal'
This Chief Eating Officer is Creating Experience Out of a 'Thaal'

Keeping his mother busy led to the genesis of the this food start-up
Sugandh Bahl | 1 min read
This IIT Duo has Heralded a New Era in Digital Payments for Businesses
This IIT Duo has Heralded a New Era in Digital Payments for Businesses

With Mastercard being their strategic partner and raising $20 million from Tiger Global and Y combinator, Razorpay aims to grow 4x by end of 2018
Anindita Ganguly | 1 min read
