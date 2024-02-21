The start-up boasts of over 500 clients across countries like UK, UAE, Singapore and India. Its clients range from unicorns to multinationals to royal families as well as government organisations. In 2023, it achieved significant milestones, including joining the Forbes Business Council and obtaining a legal license before the DIFC Dubai court

Harsh Patel's started his first entrepreneurial venture Water and Shark at the mere age of 19 while pursuing his CA (Chartered Accountant). Ten years down the line, it has become fastest growing global chartered accountant and legal consulting firm. "I realised there is a vast disparity among the way Indian CA firms and the global ones operate. There was need to create an ecosystem where Indian CA firm can operate across different countries."

In order to gain practical experience and financial footing, Patel enrolled in summer internships. It was during this journey that he recognized the pivotal role of a CA (Chartered Accountant) in establishing a meaningful presence in society. "Understanding the significance of financial expertise and its impact on societal recognition, I embarked on the path of founding my own venture, driven by the ambition to make a lasting contribution to the world of commerce and finance," shares Patel who is also a lawyer.

So what sets the concept of Water and Shark apart from others in the entrepreneurial landscape? "It's the foundation in unwavering optimism for the future, emphasizing continuous improvement. This mindset, marked by resilience and determination, distinguishes my concept, embodying a constant evolution towards a better future," adds Patel.

The start-up boasts of over 500 clients across countries like UK, UAE, Singapore and India. Its clients range from unicorns to multinationals to royal families as well as government organisations. In 2023, it achieved significant milestones, including joining the Forbes Business Council and obtaining a legal license before the DIFC Dubai court.

Patel was also recognized with awards like the Youngest Icon of the UAE by India Today and the Most Daring CEO by Entrepreneur Magazine.

Talking about financials, Patel shares that Water and Sharks achieved break-even on day one, "While immediate profitability didn't follow, it's a natural part of our growth strategy. Expanding globally requires initial investments and may involve some losses, but our long-term vision is focused on holistic profitability. As we multiply our presence across different countries, the overall trajectory is one of sustained and sound financial success for our global consultancy."

Going forward, the company aims to expand its network by adding more partners and collaborating with firms in different countries. "To achieve a tenfold growth, we plan to harness various technological advancements, implement strategic initiatives, and engage in global collaborations and acquisitions. The goal is to solidify our significant positions across the globe," Patel concludes.