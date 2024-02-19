In 2019, he began blockchain-based KYC sharing in India, and later enabled blockchain-based Data interoperability for Digi Pass & Digi Travel platform. In order to have a complete tech stack, VeriSmart AI acquired two companies- Insurance Platform and Dolphinchat.ai which is a Conversational and Generative Ai platform

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As a first-generation founder, Saurabh Gupta is a passionate innovator who spent over 12 years as a startup founder across three different startups among those 2 got acquired by a PE Fund and Times Internet respectively. At present, he is heading an identity blockchain-based ad-tech platform, VeriSmart.AI.

He began his journey of democratizing data commerce and intelligence and safeguarding privacy through blockchain in the year 2017 when he identified the gap between how startups and enterprises fail to fuel their intelligence in this new era where google has ban third party cookies, which led to an increase in Customer Acquisition Cost, thus creating a domino effect of increased Digital Commodities, services and assets.

In 2019, he began blockchain-based KYC sharing in India, and later enabled blockchain-based Data interoperability for Digi Pass & Digi Travel platform. In order to have a complete tech stack, VeriSmart AI acquired two companies- Insurance Platform and Dolphinchat.ai which is a Conversational and Generative Ai platform.

"Unlike E-commerce, D2C brand, Web3 platform or metaverse or digitization of a process, we have developed a protocol and framework which will enable data commerce between enterprises in a privacy compliant manner. With the ban of third-party cookies by Google and to have business continuity for data rich Enterprises and enable them to remain privacy compliant and we have built a digital public infrastructure which will help enterprises to create cumulative data intelligence without the need to transfer or share data with each other. This will help the ecosystem not remain dependent on the duopoly of Meta and Google and enable legacy businesses to collaborate and execute faster, while decreasing CAC and Go to market of new businesses and leads. This will be completely fueled by our indigenous data protocols and blockchain framework" shares Saurabh Gupta, CEO and Founder, Verismart.ai.

Since 2017, the startup has onboarded 34+ enterprises as part of its framework as data contributors which includes top payment gateways, banks, travel platforms, food apps, OTT and telecoms and has served more than 90+ brands as data consumers. In 2023, he scaled the startup's data contributor from 67 million users in 2022 to 520 million users. However, VeriSmart AI's revenue dropped by 30% from last year where they were growing 350% YOY. Gupta shares still the startup has been EBITDA- positive and profitable for the last 3 years.

"The passion to solve the problem and perseverance in an idea propelled him for over a decade to Build for India. With new possibilities in this decade where India is aiming to be the third largest economy, this is going to be India's decade. As a growing entrepreneur I would leave no stone unturned to keep contributing to this vision," he concludes. As his entrepreneurial journey continues, Gupta has done his share of giving back a small bit to the ecosystem by investing in seven startups so far and active contributor as domain expert in Blockchain, Ai and Data privacy on govt and non govt platforms.

FACTSHEET:

No. Of Employees : 61

Year Of Inception; 2017

External Investors : Co–Founder Linkedin Reidhoff Mangsa, Sosv