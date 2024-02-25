The Deeptech Innovator: Aman Singh, Co-Founder & Head of Analytics, Intangles

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Before embarking on his entrepreneurial journey, Singh established a solid educational and professional background. At the age of 21, he secured his first patent in sentiment mining, showcasing an early commitment to innovation. He then gained valuable experience as a Decision Data Scientist at one of the world's largest investment banking firms. Eventually, he transitioned into entrepreneurship, taking his engineering thesis to market and founding a startup.

Sharing his eureka moment, Singh says, "The pivotal moment that set us on this path was the realisation of the untapped potential within onboard diagnostics data for passenger vehicles, which were primarily used for personal transportation. As we delved into this realm, it became evident that there were limited opportunities for predictive health diagnostics in personally owned and operated passenger vehicles. This limitation prompted us to shift our focus towards commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses."

Their initial investigations concentrated on heavy commercial vehicles, boasting payload capacities exceeding 40 tonnes. In terms of fuel efficiency and its impact on Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), these vehicles were often classified as 'Gas Guzzlers,' with average fuel economies ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 kilometres per litre of diesel. Remarkably, they discovered that a staggering 40% of the vehicles in the test group harboured issues related to mission-critical components within the fuel injection, air intake, and exhaust after-treatment systems. Addressing these issues resulted in a remarkable 8% increase in fuel efficiency across the entire fleet under examination. It was at this juncture that the metaphorical light bulb began to shine brightly.

With a compelling use case now crystal clear, he embarked on the development of hardware interface, capable of seamlessly gathering data from a wide array of Commercial Vehicle platforms spanning various OEMs.

Their next trigger of growth centres around expanding presence and offerings in the global market. "Our existing operations span across 17 countries, encompassing regions such as the Middle East, APAC, South East Asia, Europe, South America, the USA, and Canada. This expansive geographical footprint positions us to tap into diverse markets and cater to a wide range of industries and clientele," shares Singh.