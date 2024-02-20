Today, Aeroprime has worked with more than 10 airline customers with its innovative concept of airline management / General Sales Agent (GSA) services. Its client list includes major airlines such as Vietnam Airlines, Avianca Group, Salam Air, Flyadeal, and Fly Arystan among others

Hailing from a family having its aviation service offerings, Abhishek Goyal knew he wanted to revolutionize the way aviation services are handled in India and abroad. Prior to establishing Aeroprime Group, he worked at multiple levels within his family business. "During my tenure within my family business, a pivotal realization dawned on me – airline management is mired in antiquated practices and a reluctance to embrace innovation and modern technology. This absence of creativity and tech-driven solutions in such a dynamic industry intrigued me deeply. Recognizing the untapped potential for disruption and improvement, I embarked on the journey to establish Aeroprime, with a specific focus on injecting innovation, new-age technology, and progressive concepts into the traditionally bound world of airline management / GSA," shares Abhishek Goyal, Executive Director & CEO, Aeroprime Group.

What makes Goyal's concept stand out? "By harnessing the power of data, we empower our partners with a comprehensive understanding of diverse customer segments, enabling them to focus on key routes and gain invaluable insights to enhance load factors without compromising yields. What truly distinguishes us is our pioneering use of technology for distribution, making us the sole airline management group in India to do so. This groundbreaking initiative not only enables our partners to streamline their distribution costs but also expands their distribution capabilities and network," he shares.

The year 2023 was a defining one for them, as they were recognized and awarded as India's leading GSA in Indian Travel Awards, and Indian Cargo Awards. "A crowning achievement for us was the successful onboarding of new partners, including the prestigious Vietnam Airlines, ranked among the Top 20 airlines globally," Goyal adds.

The startup also established its presence in the UK, & UAE and entered into joint ventures and partnerships in countries such as Italy, Germany, South Korea, Vietnam, and Georgia.

Up next, Goyal and team aim to further its footprint by establishing offices in key regions, including South East Asia, Canada, and the Middle East. "The imminent trigger for our next phase of growth involves a multifaceted approach. Firstly, we are set to introduce innovative services that go beyond conventional norms, thereby setting new industry standards. By pushing these benchmarks, we aim to not only meet but exceed the evolving needs and expectations of our partners. In tandem with this, we are actively forging new global partnerships, leveraging collaborative opportunities to enhance our service offerings and extend our reach. This concerted effort aligns with our commitment to providing comprehensive and cutting-edge solutions in the dynamic landscape of aviation services," concludes Goyal.

