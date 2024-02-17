On what makes his concept stand out, Mohal says that the mobility space is poised to become experiential and MATTER is spearheading the new experiences with electric

Despite hailing from a family that ran businesses in textiles and chemicals, Mohal Lalbhai charted a completely new path of technology-led business. He founded MATTER, a startup in the energy domain, in 2019, that focuses on new age mobility and energy storage business. "Our tech stack differentiated an EV from traditional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE). We designed and built our own motors, transmission systems, battery packs, and management systems. Today we have created the breakthrough solution with India's first geared electric motorbike. On the other side we are also building innovative battery solutions for the stationary application to serve the energy needs of a wider audience," shares Mohal who is a material science graduate from the University of Sheffield.

So what led him to start this venture? "The mobility transformation had to be cleaner and experiential that is backed with – safety, security, reliability, and performance. The idea of solving the issue with the tech innovation is where the aha moment happened," says Mohal.

On what makes his concept stand out, Mohal says that the mobility space is poised to become experiential and MATTER is spearheading the new experiences with electric, "We, at MATTER, are vertically integrated to create a future technology inhouse accelerating the development, every component is designed and developed by us, with the unique advantage of having complete control over the technology. We are fully geared up to deliver the future of riding."

MATTER's AERA, which is India's first geared electric bike, has received 40,000 pre-bookings, and is set to start deliveries this year. Its first state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with an annual production capacity of 60,000 is ready to roll and will double its capacity in the same year. Its second mega-manufacturing facility is expected by 2025, with annual production capacity of 10 lakh units. In the next five years, it aims to reach the annual business goal of a million EV 2-wheelers, clocking revenues upwards of $2 billion.