The digital first consumer brand built over the last two years, has served more than 6+ lakh customers. Their customers are in the age group of 18-35 years and are based in metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, etc

A visit to the dentist during Covid-19 pandemic gave Jatan Bawa a reality check that his oral health was in a bad shape. This is despite the fact that he had been taking care of his teeth over the last 25+ years. His cofounder, Tushar Khurana also struggled with poor oral health while growing up. They started researching more and realized that poor oral health can severely impact overall health. Additionally, the poor understanding of oral health and existing oral care products in the market contain questionable ingredients.

"Since the time I started working (2015) I had seen a lot of innovation around me in categories like skincare, packaged food, juices etc. yet I was puzzled to not see any innovation happening within the oral care category. On more research, I found that the problem of oral health was massive and a lot of people like me suffer from problems and this is further aggravated by the presence of problematic ingredients such as SLS, Titanium Dioxide and the likes in our everyday toothpaste. This was enough to give me the conviction to build and disrupt a widely and everyday used category like oral care at home," claims Khurana.

The Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University graduate had a prior experience of startup life. He worked with brands like Oyo Rooms, Rivigo, Akiva Superfoods and Cult. Jatan had also worked with companies like Ernst & Young, Akiva Superfoods and Vahdam Teas before starting on his own. Together, the duo is building an innovative oral care brand with a customer first approach. "Our vision is to improve oral health of Indian consumers and have developed a range of safe and effective oral care products that are made with high quality ingredients and superior technology. We have launched India's sleekest smart electric toothbrush, first SLS free toothpaste with day and night concept, Alcohol Free probiotic mouthwash, etc," shares Bawa.

Last year, the brand started its journey in offline retail and is now present in more than 800 retail stores. They also did their first major campaign with Jim Sarbh and got brand featured on Shark Tank India. The aim is to target profitability by end of FY 27.

FACTSHEET:

No. Of Co-founders: 2

No. Of Employees : 45+

Year Of Inception: 2021

External Investors: RSPG Capital Ventures, Sauce,vc