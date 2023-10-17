Butt-Chique's a close-knit team of 20 members, with 95 per cent being women. As of date, it has sold its products to over 100,000 women, that's "our biggest milestone to date."

Many dare to choose the entrepreneurial route, but not all use one's college fees as seed funding for their dream. But this decision of Kamakshi Agarwala led to the launch of her start-up, Butt-Chique, in May 2020. Having been in the works since 2018, the start-up is now reinventing lingerie solutions for every 'body'. Butt-chique's offerings include body tape, shapewear, and nipple pasties.

"Our north star has always been to become India's most inclusive lingerie house for women! We aspire to empower women, provide them intimate wear solutions and an ecosystem to share and own their stories," shares Kamakshi Agarwala, Founder and CEO, Butt- Chique.

A lot of research and ground-level work was done to make the start-up both skin tone-inclusive and bodyshape- inclusive, "Each product has been designed with a thorough understanding of the female body. I went to the houses of over 150 women just to fit the shapewear samples and I would always note down literally any and every comment! So there is actually no size chart for Indian women, generally, UK/ US sizing is considered standard which seemed very odd to me. While doing all the fittings and sampling, we created our own sizing with the help of our community. Took around 4-5 rounds of sampling and the output is what Butt- Chique shapewear is today!"

Butt-Chique's a close-knit team of 20 members, with 95 per cent being women. As of date, it has sold its products to over 100,000 women, that's "our biggest milestone to date."

However, an entrepreneur's life is not an easy one and has its fair share of downs. "At first it was a bit difficult for me to get positive energies and support from anyone for my venture! Be it friends or family everyone considered lingerie as such a taboo subject. Even after launching Butt-Chique when my mom introduced my profession to people she herself hesitated a lot," she shares. However, she found her unwavering supporter in her dad, "We all need that one person who just vibes with our every move and believes in our process implicitly!"

Agarwala's vision for Butt-Chique is to become India's most inclusive lingerie brand and a go-to for women of all age groups! Currently bootstrapped, the start-up is looking forward to raising funds in the near future to accelerate its growth trajectory.