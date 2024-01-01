Ben Wren
Entrepreneur
With a career spanning over twenty years, starting in London and now in Cape Town, Ben Wren has been fortunate enough to work with some of the best clients in world. These include: Nike (W+K London), Microsoft (Euro RSCG London), Coco Cola (60 Layers of Cake South Africa), Windhoek Lager (The Jupiter Drawing Room Cape Town) and Diageo (Isobar South Africa). Last year, he put his experience to good use by embracing entrepreneurship and starting his own venture: Area 213 Communications & Area 213 International.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Lifestyle
How To Successfully Run A 30-Hour Work Week
If you believe it's time to cut the fat from your work day and reap the benefits - for yourself and your employees - then a shorter work week might be the solution.