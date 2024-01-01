Fedgroup
Look To The Future
By protecting your employees, their future and their income, you're also protecting your business says Walter van der Merwe, CEO of Fedgroup Life.
Time For An Alternative Investment Approach
The age of high-risk, high-reward thinking may be all but done, for now.
Investing In Wealth-Generating Assets
With returns of between 10% and 16%*, impact investing offers more than just the chance to do good.
Kick-Starting Entrepreneurial Dreams From As Little As R300
Thanks to the wonders of app technology, a sideline business that takes both little time and money can be created in less than 10 minutes.
Balancing Business And Investment Risks
It is vital that entrepreneurs develop additional revenue streams and create wealth outside of their business to ensure their financial security. Sheldon Friedericksen unpacks the benefits of including Fedgroup's Secured Investment offering in a diversified portfolio.
More Than Sun In Your Eyes: Fedgroup's Impact Farming Solar Offering
There are many ways to monetise property investments, but Fedgroup's Impact Farming solar offering combines monetising rooftop space with all the social and tax benefits of green energy. Suraj Lallchand unpacks the benefits for business owners and landlords.