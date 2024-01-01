Fedgroup

Established in 1990, Fedgroup has grown into South Africa’s leading independent financial services group. Our independence has allowed us to develop our own point of view on the business of insurance and investment. We put people before profit. We believe in old-fashioned ideas like honesty, integrity and dignity. And we place a lot of value in our dedicated and committed staff.

Growth Strategies

Look To The Future

By protecting your employees, their future and their income, you're also protecting your business says Walter van der Merwe, CEO of Fedgroup Life.

Finance

Time For An Alternative Investment Approach

The age of high-risk, high-reward thinking may be all but done, for now.

Finance

Investing In Wealth-Generating Assets

With returns of between 10% and 16%*, impact investing offers more than just the chance to do good.

Starting a Business

Kick-Starting Entrepreneurial Dreams From As Little As R300

Thanks to the wonders of app technology, a sideline business that takes both little time and money can be created in less than 10 minutes.

Finance

Balancing Business And Investment Risks

It is vital that entrepreneurs develop additional revenue streams and create wealth outside of their business to ensure their financial security. Sheldon Friedericksen unpacks the benefits of including Fedgroup's Secured Investment offering in a diversified portfolio.

Starting a Business

More Than Sun In Your Eyes: Fedgroup's Impact Farming Solar Offering

There are many ways to monetise property investments, but Fedgroup's Impact Farming solar offering combines monetising rooftop space with all the social and tax benefits of green energy. Suraj Lallchand unpacks the benefits for business owners and landlords.

