Greg Fisher
PhD in Strategy and Entrepreneurship
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How To Start A Business With No Money
So you want to be in business for yourself but you have little or no cash to put up as capital. You are well aware that the funding options for start-up businesses are severely restricted; you may even have heard that only about 3% of people looking for substantial outside funds to launch a new venture ever raise the capital they require. So what do you do?