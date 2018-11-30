Investec Specialist Bank and Asset Management
Call For Applications: Young Entrepreneurs Global Exposure Trips
Closing Date: 30 November 2018
This Podcast Interview Will Inspire Every Business Women
Fumani Mthembi and Teresa Oakley-Smith, both MDs and founders of their own successful businesses, share their personal stories of fighting gender and racial stereotypes in pursuit of a dream. Mthembi and Oakley-Smith, spoke at an Investec Women in Leadership event, entitled, "The Courage to Change." We bring you this inspirational podcast.