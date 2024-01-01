Marnus Broodryk
Shark Tank SA investor, founder and CEO of The Beancounter. and founder of sme.africa
Latest
Getting Ready To Sell Your Business
With some (more) hard work, you will be in a great position to sell your business, you will have serious buyers and the valuation that you deserve for all your hard work. If you don't, why bother?
Solid Agreements Build Good Businesses
Trust is not given, it is earned. But even after being earned, don't be naïve about it. Temper that trust with a splash of cynicism regarding the human race.
2 Simple Ways to Keep Your Startup Growing
These two practical goal posts will keep your start-up on track, even when things get tough and you start to lose traction.
3 Steps To Increasing Cash Flow
Manage your debt, increase your cash flow and build a healthy, growing business with these three key steps.
The Rules You Need to Master for Startup Success
From your one-page business plan to making sure you bank your profit, these are the rules you need to master start-up success.