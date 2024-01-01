Marnus Broodryk

Shark Tank SA investor, founder and CEO of The Beancounter. and founder of sme.africa

Marnus Broodryk is a Shark Tank SA investor, founder and CEO of The Beancounter. and founder of sme.africa. He is the author of the best-selling book 90 Rules for Entrepreneurs, and an expert in starting and scaling businesses. He specialises in assisting SMEs to survive and thrive in today’s economy.

Latest

Entrepreneurs

Getting Ready To Sell Your Business

With some (more) hard work, you will be in a great position to sell your business, you will have serious buyers and the valuation that you deserve for all your hard work. If you don't, why bother?

Growth Strategies

Solid Agreements Build Good Businesses

Trust is not given, it is earned. But even after being earned, don't be naïve about it. Temper that trust with a splash of cynicism regarding the human race.

Starting a Business

2 Simple Ways to Keep Your Startup Growing

These two practical goal posts will keep your start-up on track, even when things get tough and you start to lose traction.

Finance

3 Steps To Increasing Cash Flow

Manage your debt, increase your cash flow and build a healthy, growing business with these three key steps.

Starting a Business

The Rules You Need to Master for Startup Success

From your one-page business plan to making sure you bank your profit, these are the rules you need to master start-up success.

