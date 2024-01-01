Matshona Dhliwayo

Philosopher, Entrepreneur and Author

Matshona Dhliwayo is a Zimbabwean-born and Canadian-based Philosopher, Entrepreneur and author of books such as The Little Book of Inspiration, Creativity, The Book, 50 Lessons Every Wise Mother Teaches Her Son, 100 Lessons Every Great Man Wants You to Know, and Lalibela's Wise Man. He is a regular contributor for the African Leadership Magazine in the UK, Entrepreneur.com South Africa and other internationally-renowned magazines.