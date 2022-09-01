4 Strategies for Retaining Your Entrepreneurial Confidence
Inspiration is just the spark, but you need daily practice to keep your momentum going.
There was once an entrepreneur with such unshakeable confidence in himself that he proudly announced to the world, "I have not failed. I've just found 10,000 ways that won't work."
Imagine being so self-assured in admitting your failures — to have kept trying in the face of failed attempts and constant adversity? Well, that's exactly what the inventor of the light bulb, Thomas Edison, did. It's an example to all of us of tenacity and perseverance, but mostly, self-confidence.
Labor Day Subscription Sale - Unlock this subscriber exclusive article and more for 20% off today
Access all Entrepreneur content with no ads, unlock discounts, and get exclusive advice only available to our subscribers. Plus, our magazine delivered straight to your door.
Get 20% off an annual subscription today. Just use code SAVE20 at checkout.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
'Corporate America Is Killing Us.' Employees Share Gut-Wrenching Stories That Reveal a Compassion Crisis.
-
Planning a Company Offsite? Here's How to Ensure It's Inclusive.
-
The 'Lipstick Effect' Exposes a Surprising Truth About Our Priorities in a Recession. Here's How Businesses Can Cash In.
-
'I'm Not Going to Change the World by Myself, But I Can Start': How UOMA Beauty's Founder Merges Activism and Makeup to Fight for Change
-
How to Overcome Adversity and Persevere as an Entrepreneur
-
Peek Inside the Bentley Residences, Which Feature an Elevator That Will Drop Your Car Into Your Living Room
-