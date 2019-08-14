Originally aired Aug 14, 2019

If you're interested in podcasting, this is the event for you. Jason Feifer -- Entrepreneur magazine's editor-in-chief and host of the Problem Solvers podcast -- is going to explain how he conceived of the show, how he makes it each week on a shoestring budget, and how any entrepreneur can jump into the podcasting game. Discover the steps you should take, and avoid, as you're creating and promoting your podcast.

Key Takeaways:

Discover the technology needed to create a podcast

Learn how to avoid creating another boring interview show

Tips on getting more listeners

Live Q&A with Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine

Would you like to connect with Jason 1:1? Consider booking a session with him on Entrepreneur's Ask an Expert platform.