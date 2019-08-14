Webinars

How to Make a Podcast, With Live Q&A From Entrepreneur EIC Jason Feifer
Workshops
60 Min
Jason Feifer
English
Originally aired Aug 14, 2019

If you're interested in podcasting, this is the event for you. Jason Feifer -- Entrepreneur magazine's editor-in-chief and host of the Problem Solvers podcast -- is going to explain how he conceived of the show, how he makes it each week on a shoestring budget, and how any entrepreneur can jump into the podcasting game. Discover the steps you should take, and avoid, as you're creating and promoting your podcast.

Key Takeaways:

  • Discover the technology needed to create a podcast
  • Learn how to avoid creating another boring interview show
  • Tips on getting more listeners
  • Live Q&A with Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine

Would you like to connect with Jason 1:1? Consider booking a session with him on Entrepreneur's Ask an Expert platform. 

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Jason Feifer

Editor-in-Chief
Jason Feifer is the editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine, and the host of two podcasts: Problem Solvers, about entrepreneurs solving unexpected problems in their business, and Pessimists Archive  a history of unfounded fears of innovation. He’s @heyfeifer on Twitter and Instagram.

