How to Make a Podcast, With Live Q&A From Entrepreneur EIC Jason Feifer Learn how to launch and grow a successful podcast on a shoestring budget.
Originally aired Aug 14, 2019
If you're interested in podcasting, this is the event for you. Jason Feifer -- Entrepreneur magazine's editor-in-chief and host of the Problem Solvers podcast -- is going to explain how he conceived of the show, how he makes it each week on a shoestring budget, and how any entrepreneur can jump into the podcasting game. Discover the steps you should take, and avoid, as you're creating and promoting your podcast.
Key Takeaways:
- Discover the technology needed to create a podcast
- Learn how to avoid creating another boring interview show
- Tips on getting more listeners
- Live Q&A with Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine
