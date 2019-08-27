Webinars

Save Money With These Tax and Legal Strategies
Running a Business

Save Money With These Tax and Legal Strategies

Mark J. Kohler Mark J. Kohler
Start Your Free Trial
For unlimited access,
click here to learn more about Entrepreneur Insider.

Description

Type:
Fireside Chats
Duration:
60 Min
Speaker:
Mark J. Kohler
Language:
English
Originally aired Aug 27, 2019

For small-business owners, the game has changed when it comes to tax planning since the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. That means consistent legal strategies are critical for success. Join CPA and attorney Mark J. Kohler for a fun and interesting discussion of these important issues in an upcoming webinar, Save Money With These Tax and Legal Strategies.

Known for making complicated tax and legal topics easy for anyone to understand, Kohler will provide you with takeaways to implement with your own personal tax or legal professional.

Attendees of this webinar will learn:

  • The top five tax strategies for small-business owners in 2019
  • To implement three legal strategies to protect you from and during a lawsuit
  • How a trust or estate plan integrates with your business and legal plan

The first 50 people to purchase this webinar will get a FREE digital copy of Mark's new book The Tax and Legal Playbook. Send your proof of purchase to books@entrepreneur.com, and we'll send you instructions for your FREE eBook download.

About This Webinar

Fireside chats feature industry recognized thought leaders sharing their experience and advice. Unlike workshops, these are more formal conversations moderated by a member of the Entrepreneur staff. All Fireside chats will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research on the guest and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Mark J. Kohler

Mark J. Kohler

Author, Attorney and CPA

MARK J. KOHLER is the author of The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom (Entrepreneur Press 2017), as well as The Tax and Legal Playbook and What Your CPA Isn’t Telling You from Entrepreneur Press, and a CPA, Attorney, Radio Show host. He is also a partner at the law firm Kyler Kohler Ostermiller & Sorensen, LLP and the accounting firm K&E CPAs, LLP. For more information, visit him at www.markjkohler.com.

Live and Upcoming View Schedule

How to Become a World Class Speaker with VaynerSpeakers CEO Zach Nadler
in 11 days
Personal Growth
How to Become a World Class Speaker with VaynerSpeakers CEO Zach Nadler
Jason Feifer Jason Feifer
Learn More
Entrepreneur Insider Live Event: How to Make More Money With Content Marketing
in 14 days
Marketing
Entrepreneur Insider Live Event: How to Make More Money With Content Marketing
Entrepreneur Insider Entrepreneur Insider
Learn More
Everything Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About Personal Marketing
in 19 days
Marketing
Everything Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About Personal Marketing
Anna Vatuone Anna Vatuone
Learn More
Learn How to Rapidly Scale a Business Without Any Investors
in 25 days
Starting a Business
Learn How to Rapidly Scale a Business Without Any Investors
Max Baumann ,   Jake Savage
Learn More