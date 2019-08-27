Save Money With These Tax and Legal Strategies Small-business owners can learn to money and better protect their assets with this webinar.
Originally aired Aug 27, 2019
For small-business owners, the game has changed when it comes to tax planning since the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. That means consistent legal strategies are critical for success. Join CPA and attorney Mark J. Kohler for a fun and interesting discussion of these important issues in an upcoming webinar, Save Money With These Tax and Legal Strategies.
Known for making complicated tax and legal topics easy for anyone to understand, Kohler will provide you with takeaways to implement with your own personal tax or legal professional.
Attendees of this webinar will learn:
- The top five tax strategies for small-business owners in 2019
- To implement three legal strategies to protect you from and during a lawsuit
- How a trust or estate plan integrates with your business and legal plan
The first 50 people to purchase this webinar will get a FREE digital copy of Mark's new book The Tax and Legal Playbook. Send your proof of purchase to books@entrepreneur.com, and we'll send you instructions for your FREE eBook download.
