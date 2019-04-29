Webinars

Show Me the Money! Raising Capital in 2019.
Funding

Fireside Chats
60 Min
David Meltzer
English
Originally aired Apr 29, 2019

Countless entrepreneurs are unsure how to get in front of the right investor -- and are even less sure about how to deliver their pitch when they get in the room. David Meltzer, executive producer and lead investor of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, says that the most compelling entrepreneurs understand how to build their credibility in front of an audience by first establishing an emotional connection and then backing up that emotion up with logical reasons to invest.

In the session, Meltzer will instruct you how to best communicate why investors will benefit from being in business with you -- everyone from venture capitalists to family members. When you can clearly state your ideas and the value you hold, your pitches will be more statistically successful.

Key takeaways:

  • Build your credibility as an investable business leader
  • Use emotion to connect with potential investors
  • Learn to clearly state the impacts of an investment
  • Get across the necessary capabilities you have to execute your vision
  • Make a quantitative ask and provide more value than you are asking for in return
 

Fireside chats feature industry recognized thought leaders sharing their experience and advice. Unlike workshops, these are more formal conversations moderated by a member of the Entrepreneur staff. All Fireside chats will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research on the guest and coming prepared with specific questions.

David Meltzer

Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
Dave Meltzer is the CEO of Sports 1 Marketing, a firm he founded with Warren Moon. Meltzer is a public speaker and author of the bestsellers Connected To Goodness and Compassionate Capitalism. He was honored by Variety as “Sports Humanitarian of the Year” and is a recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

