Having trouble finding funding for your venture? Elevator Pitch’s lead investor David Meltzer explains how to combine emotion and reasoning in your pitch to land the investors you need.

Originally aired Apr 29, 2019

Countless entrepreneurs are unsure how to get in front of the right investor -- and are even less sure about how to deliver their pitch when they get in the room. David Meltzer, executive producer and lead investor of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, says that the most compelling entrepreneurs understand how to build their credibility in front of an audience by first establishing an emotional connection and then backing up that emotion up with logical reasons to invest.

In the session, Meltzer will instruct you how to best communicate why investors will benefit from being in business with you -- everyone from venture capitalists to family members. When you can clearly state your ideas and the value you hold, your pitches will be more statistically successful.

Key takeaways: