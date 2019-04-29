Show Me the Money! Raising Capital in 2019. Having trouble finding funding for your venture? Elevator Pitch’s lead investor David Meltzer explains how to combine emotion and reasoning in your pitch to land the investors you need.
Originally aired Apr 29, 2019
Countless entrepreneurs are unsure how to get in front of the right investor -- and are even less sure about how to deliver their pitch when they get in the room. David Meltzer, executive producer and lead investor of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, says that the most compelling entrepreneurs understand how to build their credibility in front of an audience by first establishing an emotional connection and then backing up that emotion up with logical reasons to invest.
In the session, Meltzer will instruct you how to best communicate why investors will benefit from being in business with you -- everyone from venture capitalists to family members. When you can clearly state your ideas and the value you hold, your pitches will be more statistically successful.
Key takeaways:
- Build your credibility as an investable business leader
- Use emotion to connect with potential investors
- Learn to clearly state the impacts of an investment
- Get across the necessary capabilities you have to execute your vision
- Make a quantitative ask and provide more value than you are asking for in return
Upcoming Webinar
Women Entrepreneurs: Fund, Market, and Scale Your Business
Whether you're at the ideation stage, just started your venture, or looking to scale, this webinar will address three crucial pillars for success: funding, marketing, and scaling. Register now →
How to Recruit, Retain and Motivate Your Hourly Workforce
Join our webinar on February 29th as our expert, Scott Greenberg, unveils the keys to building and leading top-performing hourly teams. Register now!
The CFO's Daily Checklist: 10 Strategies to Be More Efficient and Effective
Join us for this free webinar and learn concrete strategies that you can use to manage yourself and others as a financial professional ... and so much more.
How to Make the Leap From the Corporate World to Entrepreneurship
Join our transformative webinar as special guest, Launi King, shares her journey from corporate success to entrepreneurship. Discover how you can walk the same path. Secure your spot now!
Black Founder Spotlight: Chrishon Lampley of Love Cork Screw Wines
Join us live on February 20th at 2:00 PM ET and learn how to stand out in a crowded marketplace with Chrishon Lampley, founder of Love Cork Screw.