The Strength of This Restoration Services Franchise Can't Be Denied SERVPRO cleans up once again, coming in at #1 in its category on the 2024 Franchise 500.

For businesses in the restoration services industry, the focus is on cleaning, repair, and reconstruction services, bringing commercial and residential properties back to their former glory after they sustained some notable damage. The same is true at SERVPRO, where they know a thing or two about glory. Franchise glory, that is.

For the 21st year in a row, SERVPRO comes in at #1 in the restoration services category on Entrepreneur's annual Franchise 500 list. This year, the company places 11th overall, jumping five spots from last year.

The 2024 Franchise 500 is Entrepreneur's most competitive ever, with 1,389 franchisors submitting, which is a record number. With consistently strong unit growth, SERVPRO scores in the top 5% of all companies in size/growth, top 10% for franchise support, top 5% for brand strength, and top 5% for financial strength.

SERVPRO is no stranger to the Franchise 500. The company has ranked on the list every year for nearly four decades (39 years). And here's the kicker: SERVPRO has held the #1 spot atop the restoration services category for 21 years straight. It also boasts 2,199 franchise units in the U.S. and Canada—a growth of nearly 20% over the last three years.

In other words, they're a franchise force to be reckoned with. "As the foremost and favored brand in our field, our franchisees are energized by the brand recognition we enjoy," says Mike Stahl, SERVPRO's SVP and Chief Marketing Officer. "SERVPRO becomes the immediate choice when disaster strikes."

New leadership and a new plan for raising awareness (even more).

Stahl says 2024 is going to be another big year for SERVPRO. To spread awareness of the SERVPRO brand even further, the company has plans for two new national sponsorships. One is with the LPGA Tour as an official marketing partner. The other will be as title sponsor for the Firefighters Challenge League, the sporting league for firefighter athletes worldwide, which will join SERVPRO's support of first responders nationwide.

The company also recently hired Brett Ponton to serve as CEO. Ponton brings "extensive experience from both the franchisor and franchisee perspectives to the brand," Stahl says. "Our system eagerly anticipates the innovative opportunities that the new leadership, in collaboration with our owners at Blackstone, will bring to our brand."

Click here to learn more about SERVPRO and to find out if this franchise opportunity is right for you.

