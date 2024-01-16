At Deka Lash, the focus is on growing its client base and expanding its franchise footprint.

One of the two largest players in the do-it-for-me lash extension industry, Deka Lash has been growing fast since it began franchising in 2016. Today, it has more than 130 franchise locations—a growth of 44% over the last three years.

It's this growth that helps position Deka Lash as #1 in the eyelash extensions, brow services, and skincare solutions category on this year's Franchise 500 List. The 2024 Franchise 500 is Entrepreneur's most competitive ever with 1,389 franchisors submitting which is a record number.

Deka Lash's ranking on the list (#421) puts it in the top 25% of all companies in size/growth and the top 20% for financial strength this year.

"We are proud of—and so appreciative of—the recognition Entrepreneur has granted by once again rating us as #1 in lash and brow services," says Deka Lash founder Jennifer Blair. "For me, so much heart and soul has gone into growing this business—both as founder and CEO, and in my role as an owner-operator of two studios. We owe this achievement to the commitment and dedication of our franchisees across the U.S. and Canada."

Growing a franchise one lash at a time.

Founded by Blair in 2012, Deka Lash's proprietary TrueXpress™ lash service is designed to provide time-constrained women a fast approach to beautiful lashes. Blair designed an open studio environment that the brand says fosters collaboration, has created a differentiated lash artist training program, and has built a unique values-driven culture that prioritizes female empowerment and community.

Over the past year, Deka Lash has brought on new senior leaders with deep experience in high-growth multi-unit national retail and brand building. This includes President, Shant Assarian, who has deep experience in franchising, the company says.

This year, the brand is busy with plans to upgrade its line of products, continue testing in skincare, kick off an exciting collaboration to deliver spa-quality lip and eye masks and hand treatments, start a key sustainability initiative, and enhance support for its franchisees.

In an industry that's forecast to grow by more than $570 million by 20271, Deka Lash is already "building a business and an enduring legacy providing a service that fulfills a deep-seated need for our clients," says Cathy Hall, Deka Lash's Chief Marketing Officer. "Now is an opportune moment to secure your spot in Deka Lash's available territories."

1 Technavio via beautypackaging.com