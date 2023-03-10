Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#338 Ranked #332 last year
- Initial investment
-
$222K - $540K
- Units as of 2022
-
125 101.6% over 3 years
Ever wanted thick, long eyelashes? If you constantly wish that the lash lounge of your dreams was on speed dial, it might be a sign for you to open your own amazing lash studio with the Deka Lash franchise.
Deka Lash has been disrupting the lash industry since 2013, as founder Jennifer Blair focused on making eyelash extension services more accessible. Since beginning to franchise in 2016, business has expanded as the beauty industry has grown in popularity. What started as a single location in Pennsylvania is now a large corporation spread out over 75 locations across the United States.
Why You May Want to Start a Deka Lash Franchise
If you are looking for a company in the beauty industry with which to become a franchisee, Deka Lash offers a reassuring option. They train not only the franchisees, but also your employees. Deka Lash also carries proprietary products, smells, sounds, furniture, and fixtures, making each lash studio a unique experience for any client.
In fact, all of its services are based on what their actual clients desire. How are they doing it? Simple—they have the belief that all beauty services should be available to everyone, not just high-end clients. Their lashes, lasting up to six weeks with proper care, allow clients to make a statement and build personal confidence.
What Might Make Deka Lash a Good Choice?
Support for franchisees is a continual commitment from Deka Lash. Not only will the corporate team guide you through the initial process, but they will support you with tips and training for marketing, employee training, and operations. They are there to support you in your franchise and make sure everything is run efficiently.
The price to open a Deka Lash franchise can have a wide range depending on a few factors, mainly the location and design you choose. While the investment might seem intimidating, Deka has partnered with many different financial institutions so they can find the right financing for you and your franchise. These third-party financers can help you cover the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment finance, inventory finance, and payroll of your franchise.
However, that is not to say you shouldn't be prepared for an initial franchise fee and the cost of startup supplies, computers, and hardware. These costs are unlikely to change based on the location and design of your store. The real increase or decrease in investment amount comes from how you want to build your franchise. Unlike other large franchise chains, Deka Lash can be a fully customized location. Do you want more of a social setting, or are you looking for an exclusive feel? Let your imagination run wild.
How Can I Start the Process of Owning a Deka Lash Franchise?
If you want to get started in a Deka Lash franchise, your first step is to plan out a potential location. This is especially important since your studio should be convenient for the everyday client. During the onboarding process, you'll be able to chat with a representative who can answer all of your questions and begin the process of securing financing and site selection.
If you're ready to own your own Deka Lash franchise and begin building confidence with your favorite clientele, don't wait. You're just a few months away from holding the keys to your custom lash studio.
Company Overview
About Deka Lash
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Lash & Brow Services, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Salon & Spa Services
- Founded
- 2013
- Parent Company
- DL Brands LLC
- Leadership
- Michael Blair, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
3355 S. State St.
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2016 (7 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 45
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 125 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Deka Lash franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $59,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $221,630 - $540,384
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $75,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off first-unit franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Deka Lash has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 24 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 6-8
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Deka Lash landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Deka Lash ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
