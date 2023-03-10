Deka Lash
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#338 Ranked #332 last year
Initial investment
$222K - $540K
Units as of 2022
125 101.6% over 3 years
Ever wanted thick, long eyelashes? If you constantly wish that the lash lounge of your dreams was on speed dial, it might be a sign for you to open your own amazing lash studio with the Deka Lash franchise.

Deka Lash has been disrupting the lash industry since 2013, as founder Jennifer Blair focused on making eyelash extension services more accessible. Since beginning to franchise in 2016, business has expanded as the beauty industry has grown in popularity. What started as a single location in Pennsylvania is now a large corporation spread out over 75 locations across the United States. 

Why You May Want to Start a Deka Lash Franchise

If you are looking for a company in the beauty industry with which to become a franchisee, Deka Lash offers a reassuring option. They train not only the franchisees, but also your employees. Deka Lash also carries proprietary products, smells, sounds, furniture, and fixtures, making each lash studio a unique experience for any client. 

In fact, all of its services are based on what their actual clients desire. How are they doing it? Simple—they have the belief that all beauty services should be available to everyone, not just high-end clients. Their lashes, lasting up to six weeks with proper care, allow clients to make a statement and build personal confidence.

What Might Make Deka Lash a Good Choice?

Support for franchisees is a continual commitment from Deka Lash. Not only will the corporate team guide you through the initial process, but they will support you with tips and training for marketing, employee training, and operations. They are there to support you in your franchise and make sure everything is run efficiently.

The price to open a Deka Lash franchise can have a wide range depending on a few factors, mainly the location and design you choose. While the investment might seem intimidating, Deka has partnered with many different financial institutions so they can find the right financing for you and your franchise. These third-party financers can help you cover the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment finance, inventory finance, and payroll of your franchise.

However, that is not to say you shouldn't be prepared for an initial franchise fee and the cost of startup supplies, computers, and hardware. These costs are unlikely to change based on the location and design of your store. The real increase or decrease in investment amount comes from how you want to build your franchise. Unlike other large franchise chains, Deka Lash can be a fully customized location. Do you want more of a social setting, or are you looking for an exclusive feel? Let your imagination run wild.

How Can I Start the Process of Owning a Deka Lash Franchise?

If you want to get started in a Deka Lash franchise, your first step is to plan out a potential location. This is especially important since your studio should be convenient for the everyday client.  During the onboarding process, you'll be able to chat with a representative who can answer all of your questions and begin the process of securing financing and site selection.

If you're ready to own your own Deka Lash franchise and begin building confidence with your favorite clientele, don't wait. You're just a few months away from holding the keys to your custom lash studio.

Company Overview

About Deka Lash

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Lash & Brow Services, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Salon & Spa Services
Founded
2013
Parent Company
DL Brands LLC
Leadership
Michael Blair, CEO
Corporate Address
3355 S. State St.
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
45
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
125 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Deka Lash franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$59,900
Initial Investment
$221,630 - $540,384
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Deka Lash has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
6-8
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Deka Lash landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Deka Lash ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #338 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Lash & Brow Services Category

