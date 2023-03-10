Ever wanted thick, long eyelashes? If you constantly wish that the lash lounge of your dreams was on speed dial, it might be a sign for you to open your own amazing lash studio with the Deka Lash franchise.

Deka Lash has been disrupting the lash industry since 2013, as founder Jennifer Blair focused on making eyelash extension services more accessible. Since beginning to franchise in 2016, business has expanded as the beauty industry has grown in popularity. What started as a single location in Pennsylvania is now a large corporation spread out over 75 locations across the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Deka Lash Franchise

If you are looking for a company in the beauty industry with which to become a franchisee, Deka Lash offers a reassuring option. They train not only the franchisees, but also your employees. Deka Lash also carries proprietary products, smells, sounds, furniture, and fixtures, making each lash studio a unique experience for any client.

In fact, all of its services are based on what their actual clients desire. How are they doing it? Simple—they have the belief that all beauty services should be available to everyone, not just high-end clients. Their lashes, lasting up to six weeks with proper care, allow clients to make a statement and build personal confidence.

What Might Make Deka Lash a Good Choice?

Support for franchisees is a continual commitment from Deka Lash. Not only will the corporate team guide you through the initial process, but they will support you with tips and training for marketing, employee training, and operations. They are there to support you in your franchise and make sure everything is run efficiently.

The price to open a Deka Lash franchise can have a wide range depending on a few factors, mainly the location and design you choose. While the investment might seem intimidating, Deka has partnered with many different financial institutions so they can find the right financing for you and your franchise. These third-party financers can help you cover the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment finance, inventory finance, and payroll of your franchise.

However, that is not to say you shouldn't be prepared for an initial franchise fee and the cost of startup supplies, computers, and hardware. These costs are unlikely to change based on the location and design of your store. The real increase or decrease in investment amount comes from how you want to build your franchise. Unlike other large franchise chains, Deka Lash can be a fully customized location. Do you want more of a social setting, or are you looking for an exclusive feel? Let your imagination run wild.

How Can I Start the Process of Owning a Deka Lash Franchise?

If you want to get started in a Deka Lash franchise, your first step is to plan out a potential location. This is especially important since your studio should be convenient for the everyday client. During the onboarding process, you'll be able to chat with a representative who can answer all of your questions and begin the process of securing financing and site selection.

If you're ready to own your own Deka Lash franchise and begin building confidence with your favorite clientele, don't wait. You're just a few months away from holding the keys to your custom lash studio.