Deka Lash
Eyelash extensions
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
4000 Town Center Blvd., #320
Canonsburg, PA 15317
CEO
Michael Blair
Initial Investment ⓘ
$190,175 - $377,923
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,900 - $49,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Deka Lash has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
4 hours
Classroom Training:
24 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6 - 8