The Entrepreneur's Source is moving in all the right directions.

The Entrepreneur's Source® was founded in 1984 and is celebrating its 40th anniversary but the heartbeat and vision of the brand have never changed; provide one-to-one career ownership coaching® that educates and empowers individuals who have a strong desire to become self-sufficient.

Through this unique and personalized coaching experience, The Entrepreneur's Source and their 100+ career ownership coaches help a diverse group of individuals explore career opportunities that align with their family's income, lifestyle, wealth, and equity goals, and are often outside of the traditional job market.

For many, business ownership was only a dream, but by being receptive to coaching and open to possibilities, more than 95% of their clients who end up in a business end up in one they either had never considered or had prematurely dismissed.

And it's really taking off. On this year's Franchise 500 List, The Entrepreneur's Source comes in at No. 209—up more than 100 spots from last year's ranking at 311.

What has spurred this surge in the rankings? The brand's ongoing positive franchise growth is surely a major factor. The Entrepreneur's Source boasts over 172 franchises in the U.S.—an increase of nearly 40% over the last three years.

The 2024 Franchise 500 is Entrepreneur's most competitive ever with 1,389 franchisors submitting, which is a record number. For The Entrepreneur's Source, its strong growth and other attributes (the brand also scores in top 10% for franchisee support; top 20% for brand strength; top 10% for financial strength) make it a bright spot on this year's list.

"We are celebrating our 40th year and still elevating what it means to be a client-centric organization, with a zeal for empowering those seeking to become self-sufficient," says Marissa Frois, CEO at The Entrepreneur's Source. "The combination of our unique education-first coaching methodology and innovative technology infrastructure have accelerated our ability to help more clients than ever before."

Furthering this growth is on the agenda for the team at The Entrepreneur Source in 2024. Frois says the team's commitment to education accessibility will expand even further this year, helping to service underserved communities with more tailored courses, seminars, live events, and 1:1 coaching sessions. They're also working toward strengthening their strategic partnerships, government, and non-profit alliances.

"It's never been a better time to escape corporate oversight and become a career ownership coach®," Frois says.

If you have a passion for helping others succeed, then click here to learn more about The Entrepreneur Source and how to become a franchisee.