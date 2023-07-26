3 Studies Show What Sustainability Really Does to Your Bottom Line Don't just ride the wave of business trends. Dig into the data.
This story appears in the July 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Sustainability initiatives are good practice and something we urgently need to save our planet. But are they also good marketing? Yes.
I write a newsletter called Ariyh, short for Academic Research In Your Hands (find it at ariyh.com), where I summarize the latest scientific research in marketing and sales. And I see a consistent theme: When brands have well-executed sustainability initiatives, they increase nearly every metric a business needs to succeed. It's even true with little-known startups and small-to-medium businesses.