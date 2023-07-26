This story appears in the July 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Sustainability initiatives are good practice and something we urgently need to save our planet. But are they also good marketing? Yes.

I write a newsletter called Ariyh, short for Academic Research In Your Hands (find it at ariyh.com), where I summarize the latest scientific research in marketing and sales. And I see a consistent theme: When brands have well-executed sustainability initiatives, they increase nearly every metric a business needs to succeed. It's even true with little-known startups and small-to-medium businesses.