Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Inspired by Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover, Here Are 10 Marketing Tactics That Will Help You Make the Most of Big Changes to Your Company

Whatever your think about Musk's Twitter takeover, there are definite lessons any entrepreneur can apply from it to help their marketing efforts.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Unless you've been living under the proverbial digital rock, you've no doubt read at least a few news pieces, and more than one deep think-piece, on the wild amusement park ride that Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter has seemed to become. In just a few short weeks after taking over the reins, Musk's Twitter has seen a nearly 50% reduction in its workforce, a remarkable exodus of advertisers, a likely investigation of the company's compliance with an FTC agreement it entered into years ago and the looming specter of a potential bankruptcy case.

Of course, any major corporate restructuring or acquisition carries with it all these risks and more. Inherent in any big growth step like this are potential pitfalls and traps for the unwary, any of which can prove a marketing nightmare for any of the stakeholders.

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

'Tip Culture Is Getting Insane': Starbucks Customers Furious Over Company's New Tipping System

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Business News

Apple Is Being Sued Over Alleged AirTag Stalking

Gabrielle Bienasz
Business News

DJ Khaled Just Rented Out His Sneaker Closet on Airbnb for $11

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Read More