Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Unless you've been living under the proverbial digital rock, you've no doubt read at least a few news pieces, and more than one deep think-piece, on the wild amusement park ride that Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter has seemed to become. In just a few short weeks after taking over the reins, Musk's Twitter has seen a nearly 50% reduction in its workforce, a remarkable exodus of advertisers, a likely investigation of the company's compliance with an FTC agreement it entered into years ago and the looming specter of a potential bankruptcy case.

Of course, any major corporate restructuring or acquisition carries with it all these risks and more. Inherent in any big growth step like this are potential pitfalls and traps for the unwary, any of which can prove a marketing nightmare for any of the stakeholders.