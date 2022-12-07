Inspired by Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover, Here Are 10 Marketing Tactics That Will Help You Make the Most of Big Changes to Your Company
Whatever your think about Musk's Twitter takeover, there are definite lessons any entrepreneur can apply from it to help their marketing efforts.
Unless you've been living under the proverbial digital rock, you've no doubt read at least a few news pieces, and more than one deep think-piece, on the wild amusement park ride that Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter has seemed to become. In just a few short weeks after taking over the reins, Musk's Twitter has seen a nearly 50% reduction in its workforce, a remarkable exodus of advertisers, a likely investigation of the company's compliance with an FTC agreement it entered into years ago and the looming specter of a potential bankruptcy case.
Of course, any major corporate restructuring or acquisition carries with it all these risks and more. Inherent in any big growth step like this are potential pitfalls and traps for the unwary, any of which can prove a marketing nightmare for any of the stakeholders.
Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!
Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
How an Encounter With the 'Armpit of Destiny' Helped the Founder of Grubhub Take His Business From His Apartment to a $2 Billion IPO
-
You Can Train Your Brain to React to Stressful Situations Better. Here's the 3-Step Process.
-
How to Stay Organized and Productive While Working From Different Locations
-
A Disastrous Valentine's Day Inspired This Founder to Launch Her Own Floral Brand. It Became a Celebrity Magnet With Retail Revenue Up 450% Since 2019.
-
What Is Your Dream Job? Ask Yourself These 4 Questions to Find Out.
-
This Is the Crazy Process This Juice Franchise Went Through to Get USDA-Certified Organic. But It Sure Has Paid Off.
-
No One Would Rent Me a Café in Trendy NYC Neighborhoods, So I Tried Something Risky. Now I Have 3 Coffee Shops.