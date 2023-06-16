Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

Use These 3 Trends to Help Your Business Get Noticed More on Google Whether you're a Top 100 company or a small business just branching your wings, search engine marketing is imperative to reach the customers you're looking for.

By Under30CEO

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's critical for brands to understand the power of a search. If you're a consumer looking to find information, such as the best advice for a young entrepreneur, your first stop is going to be everyone's friend, the search engine.

Whether a Google devotee or a Bing enthusiast, your search engine is the most foolproof way to gather knowledge about a topic. Brands want to be the first name on the search results list, as consumers are increasingly becoming more impatient and eager to continue to their next to-do list item. Adding increased Search Engine Marketing, or SEM to your marketing strategy will help you stay afloat and not get lost in the thousands of search results.

This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More Log In

Editor's Pick

Despite a 22-Year Age Gap, They Became Best Friends and Business Partners in Just One Year — Now Their Cocktail Company's Going Against the Grain Too
Lock
She Picked Up a Side Hustle Her Husband Saw on 'Shark Tank' — Now It Brings in More Than $100,000 Per Year
Embracing This Core Business Value Can Make the World a Better Place — And You More Money
Lock
Top 25 Side Hustles to Make Money During Summer 2023
This Key Tip Is the Secret to Successful Franchise Sales
Lock
Are Your Meetings Doomed? Here Are the 2 Things You Should Change According to an Engagement Expert.

Related Topics

Marketing Online Marketing Search Engine Optimization Social Media Marketing Ramptonsyndication

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
By Emily Rella
Business News

'A Million Girls Would Kill for This Job': 'Vogue' Is Hiring an Assistant for Anna Wintour

"Vogue" parent company Condé Nast posted the listing for the position this week.

By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

Despite a 22-Year Age Gap, They Became Best Friends and Business Partners in Just One Year — Now Their Cocktail Company's Going Against the Grain Too

Amit Singh and Marcin Malyszko, co-founders of Mission Cocktails, bonded over humble origins, shared values and the desire to give back.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

Why Embracing Human Design Will Transform Your Workplace for Success

By embracing human design, organizations can tap into individuals' unique strengths and potential, increasing productivity, employee satisfaction and overall success.

By Kaloyan Gospodinov
Data & Recovery

Take Your Office Anywhere with This 1TB External Hard Drive

Access your digital life everywhere with 21% off this hard drive.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Want to Go to Space? Virgin Galactic Will Launch First Commercial Flight in June, Aiming For Monthly Flights After August

Virgin Galactic announced its first commercial flight will take off in a launch window of June 27 to June 30.

By Madeline Garfinkle