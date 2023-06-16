Whether you're a Top 100 company or a small business just branching your wings, search engine marketing is imperative to reach the customers you're looking for.

It's critical for brands to understand the power of a search. If you're a consumer looking to find information, such as the best advice for a young entrepreneur, your first stop is going to be everyone's friend, the search engine.

Whether a Google devotee or a Bing enthusiast, your search engine is the most foolproof way to gather knowledge about a topic. Brands want to be the first name on the search results list, as consumers are increasingly becoming more impatient and eager to continue to their next to-do list item. Adding increased Search Engine Marketing, or SEM to your marketing strategy will help you stay afloat and not get lost in the thousands of search results.