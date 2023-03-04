For Subscribers

3 Signs That You Need a Virtual Assistant — And What Type to Hire

Taking on this type of help is an important step for any business owner, especially a solopreneur. These are the top signs that you're ready to hire.

learn more about Laura Briggs

By Laura Briggs

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

According to Gallup, 45% of entrepreneurs report being stressed out, which makes perfect sense: Being the chief decision-maker and doing everything in a business gets overwhelming and frustrating, even when someone is passionate about what they do. In response, one of the most pivotal moves is taking on a personal virtual assistant — a person typically brought on via contract (rather than a traditional employee), providing both flexibility and enhanced options for getting things off your plate.

Virtual assistants handle a broad range of tasks, including emailing newsletters, social media scheduling, calendar management, research, data entry, proofreading, landing page creation and much more. And there are reliable signs that you need one. Most people wait too long, then find themselves rushing through the hiring process, which makes disappointment far more likely.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5, get access to a ton of exclusive content and resources that will help grow your entrepreneurial mindset. You’ll find:

  • Exclusive content from our network of today’s leading CEOs and business strategists
  • Receive our flagship Entrepreneur Magazine - free!
  • No more ads, and get access to the Entrepreneur+ homepage
  • Free E-books written by our staff and other industry thought leaders
Join Now Log In

Related Topics

Hiring Entrepreneurs Solopreneur Hiring Employees Virtual Assistant Personal Assistant

Editor's Pick

These Sisters Quit Their Jobs Mid-Pandemic to Risk It All for Their Brand. Now They're Not Only Thriving, But Working to End the Cycle of Poverty in South Africa.
Warren Buffett and Partner Charlie Munger Reveal Their Best Business Advice for 2023
What You Should Actually Do If You're Accused of Gaslighting
The Viral Brand Behind Soaring Searches for 'Female Body Hair' Still Gets Up Close and Personal After Its $310 Million Sale
8 Tips Introverts Need to Network Effectively in 2023
Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot in Our New 'Hall of Fame'

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Amazon Employees Are Fighting on Slack About Returning to the Office

Amazon announced in mid-February it would ask its employees to come back to the office at least three days a week.

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Business News

Man Arrested After Trying to Smuggle Explosives on U.S. Flight

The man, identified as 40-year-old Marc Muffley, was scheduled to fly on Allegiant Flight 201 from Lehigh Valley International Airport to Florida's Orlando Sanford International Airport.

By Emily Rella

Business News

Ford Files Patent to Remotely Repossess Vehicles

Owners could also find themselves without A/C if they fall behind on payments.

By Steve Huff

Business News

'My Brain Is Literally Going To Explode': Viral Video Sparks Debate Over Whether or Not Renters Should Tip Landlords

A TikTok is making its rounds showing a mock scenario where a tenant is asked to give a tip to their landlord.

By Emily Rella

Starting a Business

Good (and Bad) Branding Advice That Can Make (or Break) Your Success

Not all advice about branding is worth listening to, but how do you differentiate between the good and the bad?

By Zaheer Dodhia