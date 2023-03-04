Taking on this type of help is an important step for any business owner, especially a solopreneur. These are the top signs that you're ready to hire.

According to Gallup, 45% of entrepreneurs report being stressed out, which makes perfect sense: Being the chief decision-maker and doing everything in a business gets overwhelming and frustrating, even when someone is passionate about what they do. In response, one of the most pivotal moves is taking on a personal virtual assistant — a person typically brought on via contract (rather than a traditional employee), providing both flexibility and enhanced options for getting things off your plate.

Virtual assistants handle a broad range of tasks, including emailing newsletters, social media scheduling, calendar management, research, data entry, proofreading, landing page creation and much more. And there are reliable signs that you need one. Most people wait too long, then find themselves rushing through the hiring process, which makes disappointment far more likely.